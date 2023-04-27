Official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Case hits the Amazon all-time low at under $26 (Reg. $40)

While most folks are focused on the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom next month, we just spotted a solid price drop on the official Nintendo Switch Lite case to keep your adventures in Hyrule protected on-the-go. Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector for $25.74 shipped. Regularly $40 and still going for as much directly from Nintendo, this is the best price around. Today deal undercuts our previous mention by about $0.50 to deliver the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well. Joining the Switch Lite Flip Case itself, the bundle also comes along with a screen cover to keep your display fresh as new. This model provides a particularly thin and minimalist approach that won’t add too much heft to the carrying experience as well. More details below.

If you don’t mind forgoing the first-party Nintendo treatment and going with a more traditional zippered case option, there’s some cash to be saved with an officially licensed PowerA model. This one, for example, delivers even more storage capacity that will house your console, six game cards, a pair of microSD cards, and more for under $18 Prime shipped – it also includes a screen protector with applicator and microfiber cleaning cloth.

Speaking of Nintendo and Tears of the Kingdom, catch up on the latest below:

Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover features:

The Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector accessories are a great way to help keep your new Nintendo Switch Lite screen in great condition while gaming on the go! Each Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector set includes a flip cover for the Nintendo Switch Lite system and a protective sheet for the LCD screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!