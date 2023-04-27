Official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Case hits the Amazon all-time low at under $26 (Reg. $40)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $40 $26
official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector

While most folks are focused on the release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom next month, we just spotted a solid price drop on the official Nintendo Switch Lite case to keep your adventures in Hyrule protected on-the-go. Amazon is now offering the official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector for $25.74 shipped. Regularly $40 and still going for as much directly from Nintendo, this is the best price around. Today deal undercuts our previous mention by about $0.50 to deliver the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon as well. Joining the Switch Lite Flip Case itself, the bundle also comes along with a screen cover to keep your display fresh as new. This model provides a particularly thin and minimalist approach that won’t add too much heft to the carrying experience as well. More details below. 

If you don’t mind forgoing the first-party Nintendo treatment and going with a more traditional zippered case option, there’s some cash to be saved with an officially licensed PowerA model. This one, for example, delivers even more storage capacity that will house your console, six game cards, a pair of microSD cards, and more for under $18 Prime shipped – it also includes a screen protector with applicator and microfiber cleaning cloth. 

Speaking of Nintendo and Tears of the Kingdom, catch up on the latest below:

Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover features:

The Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector accessories are a great way to help keep your new Nintendo Switch Lite screen in great condition while gaming on the go! Each Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector set includes a flip cover for the Nintendo Switch Lite system and a protective sheet for the LCD screen.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Eddie Bauer Spring Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide in...
Gotrax’s G Max Ultra electric scooter hits 20 MPH...
Today’s best game deals: Kirby Forgotten Land $4...
Rare Apple TV HD discount lands at $79 with included Si...
Bring home a regularly $250 pro Vitamix ONE blender at ...
Nanoleaf’s gaming Lines HomeKit lights see $88 cl...
Samsung’s PC/PS5-ready 980 PRO heatsink SSD deliv...
Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy S21 FE smartphon...
Load more...
Show More Comments