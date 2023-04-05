Hasbro takes players back to the Mushroom Kingdom for $22 with new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie game

Hasbro has now officially released the new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game. The day has finally arrived for Mario, his world famous brother, and the rest of the beloved characters of the Mushroom Kingdom to take their place on the big screen with the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie. After a slew of exciting trailer releases as part of Nintendo’s movie-only Direct presentations and the expected official toy line we featured previously, Hasbro’s iconic Monopoly franchise is ready to get in on the action starting today. Head below for more details on the official Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game.

Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game

Gaming franchises and the Mushroom Kingdom are no strangers to the world-famous real-estate tycoon world, with a number of crossover editions having been released many times over in the past. From the Monopoly Junior Super Mario Edition to the Super Mario Celebration version and the original Monopoly Gamer; even Sonic the Hedgehog has his own Monopoly board. But today, Hasbro is announcing the official Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition, pulling elements and ideas straight from the film and bringing them to game night.

Much like the rest of the crossover editions of the game, it is the same formula we all know and love from the original but with a series of tweaks and special game rules inspired by the Nintendo and Illumination animated film.

Inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, this action-packed Monopoly The Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition board game lets kids and fans explore the Mushroom Kingdom, as they buy, sell, and trade locations from The Super Mario universe! Gold coins take the place of Monopoly cash in this race to see who can collect the most coins to win.

The property squares have been replaced by locations from the film – Brooklyn Heights, the Mushroom Forest, Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser’s Castle, Peach’s Castle, and more – but this isn’t just a fresh coat of paint either.

Players will “buy, sell, trade, and scheme to win it all in this Mario Monopoly board game,” collecting coins and avoiding the new Bowser obstacles throughout the journey around the board. A special Bowser token moves around the board separately from the players, with the ability to “swipe properties, steal coins, and send players to Jail.”

There are even new Question Block squares and Warp Pipe spaces – “Players who land on a Warp Pipe space can move to any space between it and the next Warp Pipe space.”

Six new player tokens are also included in the package, representing elements from the film as well, from Toad’s frying pan and a Super Mushroom to Peach’s crown and more.

All-in-all, it looks like a fun little take on the usual Monopoly action, especially for fans of the film and Nintendo’s beloved mascots, but also a great collector’s item for Mushroom Kingdom aficionados as well.

The new Monopoly Super Mario Bros. Movie Edition Game is available starting today at major retailers everywhere including Amazon where you’ll find it up for purchase at $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

More of the latest from Nintendo:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!