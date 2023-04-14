You have to see this epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

Justin Kahn -
NewsToys & Hobbiesnintendo
Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

This Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica is a must-see. Soon to be the envy of Zelda collectors the world over, an epic new Master Sword replica pulled straight from the mysterious busted-down design seen on the Tears of the Kingdom trailers has surfaced on the Japanese Nintendo site just under a month away from the release of the biggest Switch game of the year. The light-up mounted Hylian artifact of your dreams is going to be very hard to get to say the least, but you’ll definitely want to scope it out down below anyway.

Epic new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica

We’ve seen some fantastic Zelda replica collectibles over the years – this mounted Hylian Shield comes to mind – and even the new Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo deserve a place in any good Hero of Light collection, but a new Lawson promotion out of Japan is serving up a drool-worthy Master Sword straight from the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel you have to take a closer look at. 

Now, before we get anyone’s hopes up, there is no word it will ever make it stateside or will even go up for sale internationally. This new Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica is part of a special promotion being held by Japanese convenience store Lawson by way of a lottery-based campaign ahead of the game’s launch next month. 

Reports suggest the store will be holding a raffle with a series of special Tears of the Kingdom collectible prizes and the most epic of which is the light-up Master Sword you see before your eyes.

There’s also no telling how many of these Master Sword replicas will be available to lottery winners, so you might not even be able to snag one on eBay. 

The raffle will cost lucky participants about 750 yen (or roughly $6 USD) to enter and also includes what are sure to be a series of other easier-to-win prizes like themed mugs, a blanket, and even some snacks. 

Unfortunately, we will have to wait for a Master Sword replica to pop up from First 4 Figures or one of the other officially licensed toy makers before we get a chance to bring one home. Until then, you’ll have to make do with some of the replicas over on Amazon

More of the latest from the Mushroom Kingdom:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Toys & Hobbies

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank pairs iPhone 14 with ...
Save 23% on ASUS’ Wi-Fi 6E ET8 Tri-Band 2-node me...
Razer takes on Elgato with Stream Controller X, a 15 bu...
Backcountry End of Season Event takes up to 60% off Nor...
Save 20% on AcuRite’s Iris 5-in-1 Wireless Weathe...
Pick up this precision electric screwdriver to help wit...
ViewSonic’s 25-inch 360Hz gaming monitor supports...
Logitech’s ultra-portable MX Anywhere 3 for Mac u...
Load more...
Show More Comments