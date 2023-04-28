Ninja kitchen deals from $98: Cookware $179, CREAMi ice cream maker $149, more

We have a spotted a series of notable deals on Ninja kitchenware and small appliances over at Walmart and Amazon starting with its 14-piece Foodi NeverStick Essential Cookware Set. Regularly $229, you can land this set at $179 shipped. That’s about $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it isn’t the premium line, folks looking to score some nice Ninja pans and cooking utensils can grab an arguably complete cookware set here for one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any Ninja bundle – this 13 piece premium set sells for $330 at Amazon, for example. Alongside the NeverStick tech here, the Essentials set also includes oven-safe designs up to 500-degrees, double-riveted stainless steel handles, and come backed by at “lifetime warranty.” More details on each piece in the kit below alongside some additional Ninja deals.

More Ninja cookware and kitchen deals:

Joining this morning’s Gold Box deal on the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen Blender System, here are more of the best deals from the brand on tap for this weekend:

Then swing by our home goods hub for more cooking deals including Traeger pellet grills up to $100 off for your backyard cookouts this summer, the Vitamix ONE blender at a new $130 Amazon low, and Cuisinart’s 8-in-1 air fryer oven at the best price of the year. Just be sure to also scope out these deals on Amazon’s hands-free steel kitchen/bathroom trash cans starting from $22 while you’re at it.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Essential Cookware Set features:

Easy-to-clean nonstick 14-piece set includes 8-Inch Fry Pan, 10 1/4-Inch Fry Pan, 1 1/2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 2 1/2-Quart Saucepan with Glass Lid, 3-Quart Sauté Pan with Glass Lid, 6 1/2-Quart Stock Pot with Glass Lid, Spatula, Solid Spoon, Slotted Spoon, Pasta Fork. Plus the 10 1/4-Inch Fry Pan and 3-Quart Sauté Pan share a lid.

