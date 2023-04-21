Heat this Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven up in 90-sec. at the $200 Amazon 2023 low ($100+ off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $199.99 shipped. Regularly up to $330 at Best Buy where it is now on sale for $307, it more recently has sold for $300 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is at least $100 in savings, a new 2023 Amazon low, and the best price we have tracked there in the last year outside of a brief drop during the Black Friday festivities in 2022. The Ninja DT201 combines a multi-cooker setup with built-in air frying inside of a slightly larger than normal countertop toaster oven that can preheat in “90-seconds.” Convection cooking is joined by specialty settings like bagel, dehydrate, reheat, and pizza alongside enough space for 12-inch pies or even a 5-pound chicken with a tray of sides on the top. You’ll also receive a series of accessories as well: two sheet pans, two wire racks, the air fry basket, and a roast tray crumb tray. More details below. 

While it’s not quite as roomy, a more affordable option with a similar feature set would be something like the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer Oven. Packing 10 different cooking functions, including rotisserie hardware, it delivers countertop baking, roasting, and air frying for $130 shipped

While we are talking kitchen and cooking gear, all of this week’s best deals in the category are waiting in our home goods guide. Alongside Ninja’s Specialty 10-Cup Coffee Maker with cold brew action at over $60 off, we are also tracking a solid 40% price drop on Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at $24 to lend hand with all of your upcoming outdoor cookouts, BBQs, and more this summer. Everything else is right here

Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven features:

Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results. Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance. 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven. 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb. chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, (2) 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb. turkey.

