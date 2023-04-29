Bojurgle’s wireless blender whips up protein shakes and smoothies anywhere at just $31

Portable wireless blenders have been a thing for a while now but we are just starting to see some of the bigger brands starting to jump into the product category. The thing is, as I’m sure you can imagine, the prices aren’t exactly economical for some folks and that’s where the Bojurgle Portable Smoothie Blender comes in. With more than capable portable battery power packed inside of a device small enough to carry in your gym bag or travel kit, it features a wireless design with USB-charging when needed, and you can even drink right out of it via the spout-top lid. Best of all, it comes in at a price well under some of the well-known brands we have featured around here and is now even less expensive as part of a spring sale promotion. Head below for more details.

Bojurgle’s wireless smoothies and shakes on-the-go

Portable wireless blenders like this Bojurgle model can come in handy in a number of ways, whether you’re heading to the gym with a freshly made BCAA drink, protein shakes on-the-go after your workout, or just as a quick and easy way to whip up a smoothie on Saturday mornings without dealing with a larger countertop model. That’s on top of the convenience it brings to road trips this spring and summer, on the camp site, or in hotel rooms when traveling for work where you might otherwise get stuck without your ever-important protein shake or end up having to run around town looking for a pricey health store to buy one. You can even use it to mix coffee drinks, some organic baby food, or a home-brew facial mask if you wanted to. Not to mention being an adorable little wedding guest/bachelorette favor or health conscious mother’s day gift – I’m sure you can think of plenty of other ways to put something this unique and affordable to use.

Rechargeable built-in power bank included

With some portable models you’ll find out there, power is limited and you might have to charge it constantly, but considering the particularly low price tag here this Bojurgle model has packed in some notable specs. The internal 2200mAh battery can be used 7-8 times after being fully charged until you need to juice it back up again – if you’re just using it once per day, you’ll get an entire week of use here before you need to leverage the USB charging port again. Said charging port also works in reverse too. As a nice little bonus, you can use the internal battery as a sort of emergency power bank for other gear. You’re most likely not going to rely on your blender as a portable charging station, but it is nice to know you can make use of it in a pinch to get some extra juice on your AirPods or smartphone if needed.

Built-in, leak-proof spout top

The personal-sized Bojurgle Portable Smoothie Blender is made of a high-quality food grade silicone and 304 stainless steel that are BPA-free, non-toxic, and environmentally-friendly. The 4-piece design – consisting of the power base and blade with LED detection light, the mixing bowl, non-slip lid, and the spout top – comes together with a leak-proof seal so you don’t have to worry about spillage. But that also means the whole unit doubles as a portable drinking vessel as well. Clearly you can just use it traditionally, dumping your freshly-made beverages into your tumbler of choice, but the flip-top design is also equipped with a cup spout so you can safely enjoy the contents directly from the machine if needed.

And it just got even more affordable…

As promised, the already affordable Bojurgle portable wireless smoothie blender just got even less expensive. As of right now, for a limited time, you can land one for $31.49 shipped on Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s nearly 25% off the $40 going rate and the best we have tracked on the compact portable blender since its release.

