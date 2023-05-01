Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 3-foot MFi Lightning Cable $2 (78% off), more

Woot is offering the Amazon Basics 3-foot MFi Lightning Cable for $1.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. This cable went for $9 at Amazon before selling out there, and the newer replacement there goes for $11 right now. Not only does this discount mark the best price of the year so far, but it’s also second-lowest price that we’ve seen all-time outside of a drop to $1 back in December with a limited-use code at Woot. If you’re still struggling to find a spare Lightning cable to charge your iPhone or AirPods with, then it’s time to pick up a few. With today’s deal, you’ll be able to score budget-friendly cables from a known brand with MFi certification, ensuring compatibility with all of Apple’s devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod, and even Beats products.
This iPhone charging cable uses Apple’s original C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices immediately. MFi-certified cables provide a safe and stable charging solution for your devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord resistance maximize charging speed (supports up to 2.4 amps charging current). An additional layer of protection has been added to the Lightning and USB ends to improve durability and reduce fraying; cables have been tested to bend 90-degrees 4,000 times. Sturdy unibody connectors resist damage while ensuring a secure fit with every insertion.
