Power your Apple kit with UGREEN’s new 200W GaN II charger at $140 low, more from $30

UGREEN is currently marking down an assortment of its latest Nexode USB-C chargers, all of which are landing at some of the best prices yet. Its new flagship offering is the real star of the show, with the UGREEN Nexode 200W 6-port USB-C GaN II Charger now sitting at $139.99 shipped. Down from its usual $200 going rate, this is a new all-time low at $60 off. It beats our previous mention by an extra $30 and is $10 below the previous best discount. Ready to power your entire desk, this charger packs four individual USB-C ports as well as dual USB-A. On the USB-C side of things, you’ll find that it packs up to 200W of total output. This comes in the form of two 100W USB-C devices at one time, three at up to 65W each, or, when four are connected, two will be at 65W, one at 45W, and another at 20W, while still being able to run both USB-A ports at 4A each. Overall, if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for charging all of your gear with a single wall outlet, this model is about as good as it gets. Learn more about what this charger has to offer in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $30.

Alongside the lead deal, UGREEN also has a collection of its other Nexode chargers on sale. Each of the following offerings are down to the second-best prices of the year, coming within a few dollars of the all-time lows.

For something a bit less capable than UGREEN’s flagship releases, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $37, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than either of the offerings.

UGREEN Nexode 200W GaN Charger features:

Take your work efficiency to the next level. The Ugreen Nexode 200W USB C charger supplies up to 200W of power, and charges 3 MacBooks, 2 mobile phones, and your AirPods simultaneously. Full charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 in just 1.5 hours. With the latest GaN chipset, it’s 3X faster than your original iPhone charger. Work more efficiently with everything you need within arm’s reach. Charge 6 devices at the same time avoid messy wires and save more space on your desktop. Advanced GaN & SiC chips improve heat dissipation.

