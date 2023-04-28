OtterBox goes 20% off sitewide for Mother’s Day: MagSafe chargers, iPhone 14 cases, more

OtterBox has now kicked off a notable Mother’s Day sale, delivering 20% off sitewide. The sale includes all of its MagSafe charging stands, a huge selection of iPhone 12, 13, and 14 cases (check out our launch coverage for the latest models), portable power banks, and much more – even the Star Wars model cases for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy devices and more are eligible here. The sale also extends through the brand’s gaming gear (full review here) and car mounts to deliver a broad range of price drops for folks looking to upgrade their EDC ahead of summer road trips, outings around town, and more. While we have seen deeper deals than 20% at OtterBox, that doesn’t happen all that often and some of the newer releases detailed below are now back to all-time lows. Take a closer look at the OtterBox 2023 Mother’s Day sale below.
OtterBox Mothers’ Day MagSafe charging gear deals:
- 3-in-1 Charging Station $120 (Reg. $150)
- Apple Watch charger included
- 2-in-1 Charging Station $104 (Reg. $130)
- Apple Watch charger included
- 3K Wireless Power Bank $48 (Reg. $60)
- 5K Wireless Power Bank $64 (Reg. $80)
- 2-in-1 Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger $40 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
OtterBox smartphone case deals:
- OtterBox iPhone 14 cases and holsters from $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Star Wars iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases from $32 (Reg. $45+)
- Disney iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases from $32 (Reg. $45+)
- And even more…
Be sure to browse through the rest of the OtterBox Mother’s Day sale as just about anything you find on the site is on sale right now. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $50 here.
OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station features:
- 15W optimal wireless charging
- Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
- Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
- Product guarantee
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- iPhone, phone case, Apple Watch and AirPods sold separately
- Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe Sleek with premium materials and fingerprint-resistant finish
- Suspends iPhone securely in all orientations while charging, streaming and connecting
- Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods*
- Apple Watch charger integrated into stand
- Works with cases for MagSafe
