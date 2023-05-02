Here’s a first look at 10 upcoming sets from the whimsical new LEGO Dreamzzz series

Today we’re getting a look at just about all of the sets from the LEGO Group’s latest in-house theme. Following in the footsteps of Ninjago, Friends, and Monkie Kid, the latest property from the company will be launching this summer with a collection of colorful and oh-so whimsical creations. LEGO Dreamzzz arrives with a lineup of builds that are just as surreal as they are fun, and we break down what to expect from the all-new theme below.

First look at LEGO Dreamzzz!

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Arriving as one of the flagship lineups in the annual LEGO summer wave slated to hit store shelves in August, today we’re getting a look at 10 all-new creations for a just-announced theme. Info on LEGO Dreamzzz has been rolling out over the past few months as the company readied the new property, and today we’re finally seeing just what the LEGO Group has in store.

And oh is there so much to be excited about!

LEGO Dreams will be comprised of 10 sets spanning a pretty wide price range. The creations will start at $19.99 and climb all the way up to $139.99, packing in some decent value to complement the colorful builds. Each of the kits come focused around a main design that seemingly pairs two different things together. There’s a VW van that’s actually a turtle, a crocodile car, a hacked-together spaceship bus, and then a series of spooky enemies that channel some Eldritch horror vibes.

We’re still waiting for official confirmation of the part counts and price tags for each of the LEGO Dreamzzz sets, but 9to5Toys can at least note the following breakdown of the new creations:

71469 Knightmare Shark Ship: $139.99 | 1,389 pieces

71461 Fantastical Treehouse: $99.99 | 1,257 pieces

71460 Mr. Oz’s Spacebus: $89.99 | 878 peices

71459 Stable of the Dream Creatures: $79.99 | 681 pieces

71458 Crocodile Car: $59.99 | 494 pieces

71457 Pegasus Flying Horse: $49.99 | 482 pieces

71456 Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van: $44.99 | 434 pieces

71455 Grimkeeper the Cage Monster: $34.99 | 274 pieces

71454 Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot: $19.99 | 237 pieces

71453 Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny: $19.99 | 259 pieces

One thing with LEGO Dreamzzz that sticks out, aside from the overall designs, is that the value isn’t quite as good as other in-house sets from the company. This is largely because of the approach that the LEGO Group is taking, relying on larger and more interesting bricks to deliver the fanciful and mischievous builds. There’s also plenty of all-new bricks, lots of minifigures, and other inclusions that make these some of the more enticing creations we’ve seen in ages.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!