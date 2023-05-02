Read 15-minute summaries of non-fiction best-sellers with Headway for $60 (Reg. $300)

If you love learning but don’t have the time to read full books, Headway is definitely worth your attention. This highly rated app provides 15-minute summaries of over 1,500 top non-fiction titles — and for a limited time, Premium lifetime access is now only $59.97 (Reg. $299.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

What links Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, and Barack Obama? Along with success in their respective fields, they all dedicate at least a couple of hours a day to reading.

This isn’t a coincidence. Reading is a proven way to expand your mind and your knowledge. Unfortunately, it does take time.

If you want to unlock the benefits of books without the same time investment, Headway provides the perfect shortcut. Rated at 4.7 stars on the App Store and 4.4 stars on Google Play, this learning app offers concise summaries of over 1,500 non-fiction titles.

The selection includes pretty much every bestselling non-fiction title you can think of, and plenty you haven’t heard about yet. Headway adds another 30–50 summaries every month, and you have a choice between reading, or listening to an audio version.

To help you navigate, titles are sorted into topic-based collections, and Headway offers personalized recommendations. This means you can focus on a particular subject area, or simply browse to whatever takes your fancy.

Headway also has a gamified element, which encourages you to hit your reading goals every day. MakeUseOf described it as, “A worthy tool for you if you’re too busy in your day-to-day schedule and can’t allocate time for self-improvement.”

Lifetime Premium access is worth $299.95, but you can grab your subscription today for only $59.97 in our special education event.

Be quick, the price is only available until midnight on 4/24.

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!