Updated WEBER CONNECT 2.0 app finally delivers multigrill and multirecipe monitoring

Today, Weber is getting ahead of the outdoor cooking season and upgrading the grills you already own. If your grill is part of the WEBER CONNECT smart system, it now has new features, thanks to the updated WEBER CONNECT 2.0 app. The major update here is that you can now monitor multiple grills or smokers at the same time. On top of that, there’s a new dynamic grilling dashboard, cook graphing, and much more. Ready to take your cookout game to the next level? Keep reading to find out how.

Monitor your grill and smoker at the same time with Weber’s latest app

While the WEBER CONNECT app has been around for a while, today, the iconic grill brand is releasing the Smart Grilling 2.0 app. Designed around an all-new experience, you’ll find that this is an upgrade in every way. For starters, let’s take a look at the new multigrill and multirecipe cooking capabilities.

Previously, you could only monitor a single grill and recipe at a time. While this might not seem that limiting if you have both a grill and smoker – or even two smokers – this means you could only check up on one at a time. Now you can have a brisket cooking low and slow at sub-200F for 18 hours on one and then fire up the grill for steaks at 500F on the other, fully monitoring the cooking progress and ambient temperature of both at the same time.

In addition to this functionality, you’ll also have a new dynamic grilling dashboard, new cook graphing, and even instructional videos. Of course, you can expect the same recipes in the app – except this time, there’s more to browse. Weber says there are now over 800 recipes to look through, with new ones being added more frequently. And there are even around 350 “smart” recipes in the app, which walks you through cooking your food step by step with short looping videos.

The new WEBER CONNECT 2.0 app is compatible with all existing WEBER CONNECT grills and even works with other Weber products, like the company’s Smart Grilling Hub, making this something that functions even without a Weber grill. The app is available for free on iPhone and Android.

9to5Toys’ Take

Weber is a household brand when it comes to grills, and this app update makes it even easier to achieve the perfect cook outdoors. While I don’t have a Weber grill yet, I can say that grilling apps have long lagged behind other cooking innovations, so it’s good to see Weber updating things to the modern era.

My favorite part here is that you can now have both your grill and smoker paired and running at once. Or, more likely, a low-and-slow smoker and your pellet grill paired simultaneously for when you have both lunch and dinner cooking at the same time.

