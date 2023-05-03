Anker 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables hits $80 (20% off), more from $14

Anker today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront is now discounting a collection of its popular power strips. Available in a variety of form-factors, everything ships free across the board with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our favorite of the batch also happens to be one of Anker’s latest, with its new 100W Charging Station dropping down to $79.99. Marking one of the first discounts yet since launching earlier in the spring, today’s offer lands at 20% off. It comes within $10 of the all-time low tracked once before in a 1-day Gold Box sale. Anker’s new 100W charging station not only has enough juice to handle your entire desk setup, but also some novel features that let it stand out from other models in the lineup. There’s notably six full AC outlets around the base, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side. Though above that is the real highlight, with a pair of retractable USB-C cables built into the power strip that share a 100W output to MacBooks, iPads, and other devices. Head below for more from $14.

Other Anker power strips on sale:

If you can get by without a full power strip, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $34, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than you’d normally pay for the dual-port model.

Anker 100W Charging Station features:

Charging your devices couldn’t be simpler; just pull out one of the retractable USB-C cables, plug it in, and watch the power flow. Charge and power up to 10 devices simultaneously thanks to 6 AC outlets, 2 built-in retractable USB-C cables, 1 USB-C port, and 1 USB-A port. Ideal for staying connected in conference rooms or at your workstation. The built-in USB-C cables, the USB-C port, and the USB-A port share a total 100W output so you can charge multiple mobile devices at high speed. Connect to the first USB-C cable to charge at up to 60W, or to the second USB-C cable to charge at up to 45W.

