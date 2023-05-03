Xbox gamepads don’t go for much less than this PowerA model down at just $16

After the launch of its new new FUSION Pro 3 customizable gamepad, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S from $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $38, and more recently in the $25 range like most colors still go for, this is the lowest price we can find and a particularly low price for an officially licensed gamepad from a brand this popular. Today’s deal also marks the first time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low. While not great for pro hardcore gamers, this is a notable option as a spare controller, for couch co-op, or to keep the kids away from your Elite Series 2. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Windows machines, you’re looking at a standard layout with the usual collection of face buttons, shoulder triggers, a metallic D-Pad, thumbsticks, and a pair of customizable back buttons. It also sports a built-in 3.5mm headset jack, share button, and volume dial with a chat mute button. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s $15 and under Xbox controller section will highlight how notable this deal actually is. The only options we can find on there are unlicensed options from unknown brands and even those aren’t goin for much less. If you’re in the market for a simple casual wired gamepad, today’s lead is easily one of the most affordable.

Check out this deal on the latest model Core Elite Series 2 gamepad at the Amazon all-time low and head below for more of the latest from the world of Xbox:

PowerA Xbox Enhanced Wired Controller features:

Ergonomic video game controller with standard button layout including new share button.Wired Controller features dual rumble motors and mappable advanced gaming Buttons

Diamond-texture grip on back and metallic d-pad on front

Headset dial for game audio or chat mute via 3.5mm stereo headset jack

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB cable with hook-and-loop closure

Volume dial with One-touch Chat Mute

Share Button to capture and share screenshots and clips

Officially Licensed for Xbox series X|S with 2-year limited warranty

