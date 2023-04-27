Microsoft launches customizable Redfall controllers on Xbox Design Lab with bespoke engraving

New customizable Redfall Xbox controllers have been unveiled. The release of the next Arkane is title is quickly approaching as Redfall is set to hit store shelves and digital storefronts on May 2. The Bethesda game studio – best known for its work in the immersive sim genre with brilliant titles like Dishonored and Prey – is spreading its wings to some degree with Redfall, blending its usual approach with the looter-shooter co-op genre much the same way Microsoft is doing with the new Redfall Limited Edition Controllers. As opposed to the usual new Microsoft controller styles we feature around here, the new Redfall Xbox controllers are actually part of Xbox Design Lab, so you can design them yourself – more details below.

New customizable Redfall Xbox controllers

While Redfall might not be a game for everyone, it does appear to be Arkane’s way of widening its scope among gamers, despite the lack of 60fps on day one – I know folks are not so happy about this, but I wouldn’t count out Arkane that easily. To celebrate the release of the new game next month, Microsoft has introduced the new Redfall Xbox gamepads, but, as we mentioned above, they are more than just a few new designs you can choose from.

There are five base designs, each themed after characters in the game, all of which are far more detailed than the usual matte and color-blocked treatments we tend to see, and it gets even more interesting than that.

Choose from one of five inspired designs, each with its own curated color scheme to match. Take your pick from the four playable heroes, Layla Ellison – The Telekinetic Threat; Remi De La Rosa – The Ingenious Ingeniera; Devinder Crousley – The Verified Cryptid Hunter; or Jacob Boyer – The Deadeye with an Undead Eye.

Microsoft has actually added these five looks alongside a series of engraving options made of iconography straight from the game to its Xbox Design Lab. This means that, along with a series of other colors, grip, and engraving options that are available as part of the online controller editor, you can now leverage the Redfall looks to craft an even more detailed bespoke controller than ever before. I might even argue that folks who aren’t even huge fans of the game can make use of these options for more interesting designs as well.

To ensure you’re equipped with the best loadout possible, each Redfall controller offers a specific set of customizable colors that you can choose from. You can customize the D-Pad, controller buttons, bumpers, triggers, and back case to make the experience your own. Take it one step further through additional options such as an engraving at the bottom of the top case, opting for metallic triggers, or adding rubberized side and back grips for added support.

Those interested in the new designs can head over to Xbox Design Lab right now and get busy. These controllers, as usual, come at a premium, starting from $105.

