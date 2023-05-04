Smartphone Accessories: Andobil iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case from $11.50 (50%+ off), more

Andobil’s official Amazon storefront is offering Prime members its iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case for $11.49 with the code 504R8FYW at checkout. Those without Prime will pay $12.99 with the same code and get free shipping on orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 50% off for non-Prime members, and 56% off for those with an Amazon subscription as it typically goes for $26 and $23 respectively. This case takes protection to the next level for your iPhone 14 Pro thanks to the combination of TPU and aluminum in its build. On top of that, there’s a built-in kickstand which allows you to adjust your phone from sitting at 0 to 60 degrees which can make watching movies or taking FaceTime calls even easier. Plus, there’s a lip on both the camera and screen to ensure your lens and display stay protected even when setting on your desk.

Only Designed for iPhone 14 Pro 6.1 Inch. This iPhone 14 pro case with stand is made of solid aviation-grade aluminum alloy that’s lightweight, rust-free, and withstands 30,000 folds. This iPhone 14 Pro kickstand case provides ergonomic viewing angles in both portrait and landscape modes, adjustable from 0~60°. Exclusive square shockproof airbags, 4-layer Vibration Damping Polymer frame, this case has withstood over 10,000 random drop tests. Combined with the 1.2mm screen bezel and 0.8mm camera bezel, it provides all-angle protection. slim and sleek, delicate silicone border, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint nano-oleophobic layer. Made of Bayer-a-grade ultra-clear material, it presents the original beauty of your iPhone perfectly with crystal clear clarity.

