Save 50% on Case-Mate’s retro transparent USB-C GaN II Charger at $15 all-time low

One of our favorite USB-C chargers on the market, Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Case-Mate’s latest Fuel Brites Wall Adapter. Dropping this USB-C GaN II charger down to $15.40 for the Vivid Green style, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Other colorways are also on sale. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at nearly 50% in savings to go alongside the best price ever. It’s $3 under our previous mention from last month, too. Arriving in one of four different colors, Case-Mate’s latest charger arrives with some retro flair thanks to translucent designs straight out of the 1990s and early 2000s. It features a 30W output over the single USB-C port and comes backed by GaN technology. There’s notably a folding plug design to complete the package that you can read all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger colorways on sale

For something a bit more capable than Case-Mate’s colorful releases, you really should take a look at Anker’s PowerPort III USB-C charger. This one complements your M2 MacBook setup with a 100W output and pair of USB-C ports for refueling two devices at once. It’s now also down to the best price to date at $34, delivering a more affordable mobile power solution than you’d normally pay for the dual-port model.

Case-Mate Fuel Brites Charger features:

Boost your charging game with Fuel Brites! This 30W USB C adapter is made with fast charging technology in a compact and stylish design and can fast charge your device in 90 minutes. Built-in smart GaN Technology optimizes output automatically to reduce heat and safely charge your devices. With a foldable plug design this USB C travel adapter can easily be stored in any backpack, purse, pouch or pocket. A unique semi-transparent material gives insight into the charger’s internal parts and processes of the charger block with a unique burst of color.

