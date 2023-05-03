Oura Ring fitness trackers see rare discounts to best prices of the year from $409

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the latest Oura Ring. This smart wearable looks like a normal ring, but also manages to track everything from sleep to body temperature and so much more. Right now, it’s on sale for one of the first times at $409 shipped for the Heritage Gold style. That’s $40 off the usual $449 going rate and marking one of the best prices ever, on top of being a rare opportunity to bring home some savings. Complementing your Apple Watch fitness regimen, this smart ring from Oura can fill in the gaps to monitor even more of your overall heath. It comes in a more premium golden finish that still packs all of the brand’s usual features. It’s available in several ring sizes, as well. The wearable mainly started out as a sleep tracker, but has since gone on to handle everything from 24/7 heart rate monitoring to skin temperature, respiratory rate, stress, and activity levels. Earlier this year, Oura rolled out a new update that lets its smart ring play even nicer with Apple Watch, too. Head below for more.

While the base model sells for a more affordable $299 and should be considered if you don’t mind a more basic wearable, there are also some other discounts right now on some of the higher-end looks:

It might be a refurbished model, but right now we’re tracking the best prices ever on Apple Watch Ultra. The new and even more rugged addition to Apple’s lineup of wearables arrives with an even more robust feature set backed by a larger 49mm screen, longer 36-hour battery life, and a more durable titanium case. Best of all, it’s now down to the all-time low of $630 thanks to the $169 discount.

Oura Ring features:

The Oura Ring and the Oura Membership work hand-in-hand to help you feel your best. Monitor your sleep, activity levels, temperature, stress, heart rate, and more. Whether you’re focusing on your fitness or want to improve your sleep, Oura helps you take control of your health — in style. Your Sleep Score answers, “how well did you sleep last night?”, based on data points including: total sleep, how much time you spent in each sleep stage, HRV, and more.

