Classic Simpsons beat ’em up action awaits on this Arcade1Up cabinet at $300 ($400 off)

Best Buy is now offering the Arcade1Up The Simpsons Edition Arcade with matching stool and bonus tin sign for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently fetching as much at GameStop, this is a solid $400 off the going rate and the best we can find. We have seen this machine drop to $200 in limited sales but that was without the stool and tin add-on bonus, alongside a $275 offer with the extras during a limited sale over the holidays last year. But today’s deal is otherwise matching the lowest we have tracked. This model launched in summer 2021 as an authentic homage to the classic Simpsons arcade cabinet and is the only one of its type in the brand’s lineup. It delivers on the beloved beat ’em up arcade Simpsons action with four sets of controls for multiplayer as well as Wi-Fi connectivity for online play with others. The usual Arcade1Up backlit marquee art, a 17-inch LCD screen, “real-feel” arcade controls, and a bonus copy of Simpsons Bowling are all included here as well. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and down below for more.

While you won’t find a Simpsons model, one of the Arcade1Up Countercade machines is a great way to get a more compact taste of the brand’s retro gaming action without spending as much. There are models starting from $150 including classics like Galaga, Marvel Superheroes, NBA Jam, and more to check out as well.

As for the latest from Arcade1Up, you’ll want to scope out the new Fast and Furious racing cabinet we detailed at launch back in mid April. Then dive into Arcade1Up’s new flagship deluxe arcade machines as well as the new Wi-Fi Casinocade Deluxe and its latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 we featured previously.

Then head over to today’s console game roundup for the best deals on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch titles.

Arcade1Up The Simpsons 4-player cabinet features:

The Simpsons Arcade Machine includes a riser and a light-up marquee. Live Wi-Fi enabled with no monthly subscription required. Redefining family game rooms, game caves, and even home offices, Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro gaming enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. Exactly how you remember it from the early ‘90s, play as Homer, Marge, Bart, and Lisa, taking on swarms of Springfield’s wide cast of characters.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!