ASUS’ latest RT-AX57 Dual-Band AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router sees first price drop to new low of $110

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS RT-AX57 Dual-Band AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $140, this 21% discount or solid $30 price drop marks the new all-time low we’ve tracked for this model. This is also the first real discount we’ve seen for the router. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the RT-AX57 seeing speeds upwards of 3,000Mb/s across the 5 and 2.4GHz bands, and lower latency to wireless devices. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside a mobile game mode which minimizes lag and latency with just a tap in the ASUS Router app. In terms of wired connections, you’ll have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktops and TVs with one port being dedicated to gaming devices. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Looking for a more capable router instead? We’re still tracking the TP-Link Archer GX90 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router marked down to $225, the second-best price to date. This Tri-Band router can deliver a total Wi-Fi speed of up to 6,600Mb/s across dual 5GHz radios and single 2.4GHz radio with the game accelerator built-in detecting game streams and ensuring you have steady coverage. You will be able to connect up to four Gigabit clients to Ethernet ports with a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster internet. This router also supports TP-Link’s OneMesh system which allows you to form a mesh Wi-Fi network with supported OneMesh extenders.

ASUS RT-AX57 Dual-Band AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Ultra-fast WiFi Speed – RT-AX57 supports 1024-QAM for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 3000Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2402 Mbps on the 5GHz band.

Increase Capacity and Efficiency – Supporting not only MU-MIMO but also OFDMA technique to efficiently allocate channels, communicating with multiple devices simultaneously.

Commercial-grade Security Anywhere – Protect your home network with AiProtection Classic, powered by Trend Micro. And when away from home, ASUS Instant Guard gives you a one-click secure VPN.

