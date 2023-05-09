GE’s latest Cync LED smart rope light strip is now shipping to let you make any shape on the wall

Today, GE’s latest Cync LED rope light is finally available for purchase at Lowe’s. You’ll find that this unique light will add fun shapes and illumination to any space. Powered by LEDs, you’ll be able to essentially make any shape on the wall, thanks to how flexible the rope is. Sound like something you’d want to add to your space? Keep reading to find out all the features of the latest GE Cync RGB LED rope light.

Make shapes and signs on the wall with GE’s new Cync RGB LED rope light

While we’re used to seeing LED strips from companies, rope lights are just starting to come on the scene. Sure, other brands offer them, but GE is now getting in on the fun with its latest launch. You’ll find that this LED rope light uses a flexible, bendable tube to let you essentially create shapes, words, or designs on the wall with ease.

There are individually-controlled segments, so you can have multiple colors displayed at once. The great part of this rope light is you can basically use it to make your own neon sign without having to deal with actual neon gas or the fragility of those types of units. Plus, with a kit like this, you can change up the design basically whenever you want, which is something else traditional neon signs just don’t offer.

GE’s Cync LED rope light can reproduce millions of colors and also white tones, which means there doesn’t always have to be a rainbow on the wall if you want something more simple sometimes. The system is dimmable too, and you can even have it dance to music. With compatibility in both the Alexa and Assistant ecosystems, you’ll find that there’s out-of-home control here, as well as the ability to set scenes or schedules.

Another unique feature of GE’s Cync LED rope light is that it’s cuttable. If you’re making a singular sign and won’t be repositioning it, then this lets you get rid of the excess with ease. This can help make your sign properly proportioned instead of having excess hanging off the end that doesn’t fit the aesthetic.

Right now, you can purchase the GE Cync RGB LED rope light for $102.55 at Lowe’s, though those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $97.42.

9to5Toys’ Take

The GE Cync RGB LED rope light is pretty awesome looking, I think. I love that it can be put in any configuration to make various shapes, logos, or words on the wall and even cut when needed. I do wish the strip was a little lower cost, but given how diffused the light is, the fact that there are individually-controllable sections, and it’s cuttable, I can understand why it’s a bit more expensive.

