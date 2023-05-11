Foot Locker Mother’s Day Sale takes a rare up to 40% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

The Foot Locker Mother’s Day Sale is offering up to 40% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, Brooks, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $40, which $45 off the original rate. These shoes are available in four color options and are nice for indoor or outdoor running. It also has a specific pattern on the outsole to give you traction and it’s cushioned to promote comfort. Better yet, it’s highly lightweight and flexible to help give you a natural stride. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max Plus Sneakers $125 (Orig. $175)
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day Sneakers $90 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Air Max 90 Sneakers $90 (Orig. $140)
- New Balance 574 Rugged Sneakers $60 (Orig. $90)
- New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V2 $40 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Originals NMD R1 Sneakers $90 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Max Pre-Day SE Sneakers $90 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Air Presto Sneakers $80 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Blazer Low Platform Shoes $80 (Orig. 95)
- Nike Free Run 5.0 Sneakers $50 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
