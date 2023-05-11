Nintendo’s official Switch Lite Flip cover and screen protector hits $25 Amazon low (Reg. $40)

Heads up Switch Lite gamers, Amazon is now selling the official Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector for $26.09 $25.31 shipped. Regularly $40 and still fetching as much directly from Nintendo, this is about $0.50 under our previous mention and the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. Alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Case itself, this package also includes a screen cover “that helps to protect the LCD screen from scratches and dirt.” It is a particularly slim-line and minimal solution that won’t take up much space in your kit as well. “Whether you’re getting your hands dirty constructing courses in Super Mario Maker 2 or slithering through grimy grates with Gooigi in Luigi’s Mansion 3, you can rest assured your screen will stay clean.” More details below.

Now, an official Nintendo cover is never going to be as affordable as the licensed third-party options. If you’re looking for something even less pricey and don’t mind something a bit more substantial in your hands/bag, this zippered model from PowerA with built-in game card storage at $21 is worth a look as well.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to dive into today’s console game roundup for the now live spring sale with game deals starting from $38 on first-party titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and much more.

Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover features:

The Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector accessories are a great way to help keep your new Nintendo Switch Lite screen in great condition while gaming on the go! Each Nintendo Switch Lite Flip Cover & Screen Protector set includes a flip cover for the Nintendo Switch Lite system and a protective sheet for the LCD screen.

