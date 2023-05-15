TP-Link intros two new Wi-Fi 7 routers made for multi-gig networking with 10Gb/s ports

Today, TP-Link is introducing two brand-new Wi-Fi 7 routers with the Deco BE85 mesh system and the Archer BE800 dedicated router. Ready for true multi-gig networking, both units have 10Gb/s Ethernet/fiber combo jacks, so you can connect to the Internet an additional 10Gb/s WAN/LAN port, and multiple 2.5Gb/s Ethernet ports. If you’re ready to take your networking setup to the next level, then keep reading to find out all that TP-Link’s latest Wi-Fi 7 routers have to offer.

Prep for multi-gig Ethernet connections with TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 routers

Leading the way is the more consumer-friendly of the two routers with the Deco BE85. Designed as a mesh networking system, you’ll find the tri-band router has a total of 22Gb/s bandwidth. This ensures that no matter what’s happening on your network, you’ll have enough bandwidth on the router side to handle it all. To back that, there’s both a combo jack with 10Gb/s Ethernet and fiber, as well as a secondary 10Gb/s Ethernet port, which can either be used for WAN or LAN. Continuing on, there are two 2.5Gb/s Ethernet ports available for wired devices.

The various mesh nodes can connect to each other via either wireless or wired backhaul independently or combined for better networking, and the multi-link operation can simultaneously send and receive data across different bands to improve reliability and bandwidth usage.

Now, it’s time to take a look a the Archer BE800, which is a router that looks like it’s from the future. Coming in with similar overall specs, it’s designed less as a mesh router and more as a stand-alone option, though it is EasyMesh-compatible with other routers from TP-link. Coming in with 19Gb/s of total tri-band bandwidth, this router also packs the same 10Gb/s port configuration as above, but this time with four 2..5Gb/s Ethernet ports for other connected devices. There are eight “optimally-positioned” antennae alongside Beamforming to deliver “more capacity, strong and more reliable connections, and less interference” to your home network.

Both of these routers prep your network for true multi-gig networking as AT&T rolls out faster plans across the nation. The TP-Link Deco BE85 Mesh system 3-pack has a retail price of $1,499.99, while the 2-pack is $999.99. The Archer BE800 will come in at a price of $599.99. All models begin shipping June 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

Wi-Fi 7 is still being finalized and will be completely final toward the beginning of next year. However, TP-Link is ahead of the curve here and already using the tech in its latest router. The thought of having dual 10Gb/s plugs in a consumer router and multiple 2.5Gb/s for connected devices is pretty mind-boggling, but the price does back it up. Coming in with a cost of at least $600, these routers aren’t for the faint of heart for sure. You’ll have to have a multi-gig plan from your ISP and then have devices that can leverage the speeds, making this something that’s more future proofing than will be used right now.

