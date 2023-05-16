Amazon bundles its Kids Fire 7 tablet with a case and zipper bag at a new $75 low (50% off)

While we are still tracking a notable price drop on the standard model Fire HD 8 Plus at nearly 50% off the going rate, Amazon is now serving up a solid price drop on its entry level model for the kids too. You can now land the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet with an included case and a zipper sleeve at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is 50% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on this bundle, and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, this tablet without the zipper sleeve is selling for $110 right now. A great way to get the kids into technology in a safe and educational way, it comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee (“If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it”) as well as a year of Amazon Kids+ content that includes thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids. It boasts a 7-inch display, an easy-to-use Parent Dashboard to set goals and limitations as well as a protective bumper and an included zipper sleeve with carry handles. More details below.

As of right now, today’s featured offer is the most affordable way to bring home a fully-featured kids’ tablet for the youngsters. And it already comes with the case and zipper carrier you might have needed to buy otherwise. You could lock-in the standard-issue Fire 7 tablet made for adults at $60 shipped instead, but you’re not going to get the guarantee, bumper case, or the kids content and parental controls taking that route.

Now, if you’re looking for something for the big kids or yourself, you might want to take it up several notches and go with an iPad. If that’s the case, it doesn’t get much better than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro price drop we are still tracking. Apple’s latest flagship tablet is an extremely powerful sight to behold and you can land one at a new all-time low alongside configurations starting from $1,049 shipped via the official Amazon listing. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet bundle features:

Get a full-featured tablet (not a toy) for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand and save versus purchasing items separately. If it breaks, return it and we’ll replace it for free for 2 years. Includes a 1 year subscription of Amazon Kids+: the only service with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

