MSI’s OPTIX 32-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor falls $60 to new low of $270

Amazon is now offering the refreshed MSI OPTIX 32-inch Curved 1440p 170Hz Gaming Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Normally going for $330, this 18% discount or solid $60 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This is also only the second drop to date for this refreshed model. With the 1500R curve, this monitor will increase your immersion into games and content while also reducing eye strain that can occur with flat panels. When gaming at high refresh rates, screen tearing can become an issue so MSI implemented AMD FreeSync Premium support here so your gameplay is fluid and smooth. In terms of connectivity, you’ll have dual HDMI 2.0b ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2a input so you can have both your desktop and console connected at once. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to take your gaming on the go? We’re currently tracking the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,180, the all-time low price. Coming equipped with the, now previous generation, i7-12700H processor featuring 14 cores, it is able to cut through any game or application. The graphics horsepower is brought by the RTX 3060 GPU to drive the 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz IPS display with NVIDIA G-SYNC providing smooth gameplay and no screen tearing. It also comes with the latest spec 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage to have fast access to all your games. Rounding out this laptop is the power connector, an HDMI 2.1 output, dual USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, an Ethernet jack, and a headset port.

MSI OPTIX 32-inch Curved 1440p 170hz Gaming Monitor features:

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion

QHD High Resolution – Game titles will even look better, displaying more details due to the QHD resolution

True colors – DCI-P3 90% & sRGB 115%

1ms response time – eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing

