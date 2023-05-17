Samsung’s latest Odyssey Ark mini-LED Monitor hits $2,000 (Save $1,500), more from $160

Amazon is currently discounting a collection of Samsung gaming monitors to some of the best prices yet. Across a series of different form-factors all starting at $160, shipping is free for everything in the sale. A top pick falls to Samsung’s flagship battlestation upgrade, with the Odyssey Ark Monitor falling to $1,999.99. Down from its usual $3,500 going rate, today’s offer lands with $1,500 in savings attached. It’s the second-best discount to date and lowest in over a month. We’ve only seen today’s price bested once before, which was in a 1-day sale at $117 less. As Samsung’s most impressive gaming monitor to date, the new Odyssey Ark stands apart from everything else on the market with a curved 55-inch 4K panel. It comes backed by mini-LED tech and a 165Hz refresh rate, with a rotating design that can position all of the pixels into a vertical orientation. It sports a unique Ark Dial control pad, and pairs with four HDMI ports, and four Dolby Atmos-backed corner speakers. Head below for more.

Be sure to check out all of the other price cuts in today’s sale for some other ways to upgrade your battlestation. There are tons of monitors across just about any screen size and form-factor, giving you plenty of options to find the perfect display for your setup. Whether you need a new main display or any to grab a secondary monitor, there is a whole assortment worth a look right here.

If you’re looking for something a bit better suited to your workstation, the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is a notable option for that productivity-focused desk setup you’re crafting. On top of being the perfect M2 Mac mini companion, this is a notable solution for anyone in the Apple ecosystem thanks to AirPlay 2 support and USB-C connectivity with 65W passthrough charging. Best of all, it’s down to $467.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor features:

The display that overwhelms your senses with its 1000R curvature that wraps around your field of vision for maximum immersion. There’s no better monitor to upgrade your gaming setup than the Odyssey Ark. Ark’s 165Hz refresh rate virtually eliminates lag for ultra-smooth action; Identify enemies with the help of a 1ms response time, precise mouse movements, and blur-free frames with minimized ghosting.

