LEVOIT’s Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier cleans 184-sq. ft. of air five times an hour at $80

Amazon is currently offering the LEVOIT Core 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier for $79.95 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 11% discount marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked to date while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 200S can purify the air of a 183-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Govee Smart HEPA Air Purifier for $69.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. This model can clean the air in up to 452-square foot spaces once every 30 minutes with four fan speed options, a 360-degree air intake system, and H13 HEPA filtration. This one connects over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to your smart gear to deliver custom-made timers and scheduling as well as the ability to remotely adjust the settings, sleep mode, the night light’s brightness, and more. It works with IFTTT setups and delivers voice command action via Google Assistant or Alexa as well.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for additional deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While these purifiers will clean your home’s air, what is cleaning your floors? We’re currently tracking Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Bagless HEPA Self-Empty Base marked down to $400, the all-time low price. Leveraging Shark’s Matrix Clean navigation technology, this vacuum will make a precise matrix grid and take multiple passes from different angles to ensure it picks up every bit of dirt and debris. You’ll also be able to select a more traditional cleaning mode which doesn’t take quite as long as the Matrix alternative. Whenever this vacuum is done with the household chores (which are mapped using LiDAR to ensure not a spot is missed), it’ll return to the base which features a self-empty function and holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. True HEPA filtration is built into the base to “capture and trap 99.97% of dust and allergens down to .3 microns” and doesn’t require you to ever change the bag.

LEVOIT Core 200S Smart Air Purifier features:

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

