Shark’s AI Ultra robo vac has a bagless auto-empty base at low of $400, more from $300

Amazon is offering the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Bagless HEPA Self-Empty Base for $399.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $600, today’s deal delivers $200 in savings and marks a return to the all-time low. In fact, the last (and only) time we saw it this low was back in November. If you’re tired of manually vacuuming the house, then make this spring when you finally let a robot do the chores for you. Leveraging Shark’s Matrix Clean navigation technology, this vacuum will make a precise matrix grid and take multiple passes from different angles to ensure it picks up every bit of dirt and debris. You’ll also be able to select a more traditional cleaning mode which doesn’t take quite as long as the Matrix alternative. Whenever this vacuum is done with the household chores (which are mapped using LiDAR to ensure not a spot is missed), it’ll return to the base which features a self-empty function and holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. True HEPA filtration is built into the base to “capture and trap 99.97% of dust and allergens down to .3 microns” and doesn’t require you to ever change the bag. That’s right, this is a bagless self-empty base which is something we loved about Shark’s latest Matrix vacuum in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

Amazon is currently offering the Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 40% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low. With this setup, you’ll have a lightweight vacuum that can operate cord-free for up to 120 minutes with the DuoClean PowerFins head reaching deep into your carpet to pick up dirt. You’ll also receive a flexible wand attachment so you can clean those hard-to-reach areas. You won’t have to worry about dander and dust escaping the dust bin thanks to the built-in HEPA filtration and Anti-Allergen Complete Seal.

If you don’t mind ditching the well-known Shark namesake or the Matrix cleaning features in today’s lead deal, then Yeedi’s auto-emptying Vac Station robot vacuum/mop combo is a solid alternative. We found the deal the other day and it comes in at $300, which saves another $100 from the Shark option above. It still features an auto-empty base, though it’s bagged. However, the one thing that sets apart the Yeedi Vac Station is that it also functions as a robot mop as well, making it ideal for cleaning both hard floors and carpets.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Matrix Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97%* of dust and allergens (*down to .3 microns). 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

