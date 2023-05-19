Nintendo now set to bring Super Mario Advance 1 and 2 plus Yoshi’s Island to Switch Online

Some new Mario Switch Online games are on the way. While Switch gamers everywhere all still sky high in the latest Zelda release, Nintendo has now announced some new additions to its Game Boy Advance Switch Online library. After a series of more obscure and let’s call it, cult classic-status additions to its growing online library of retro games, it’s time for everyone’s favorite plumber to get in on the action. After the launch of its Game Boy titles back in February that already featured quite a notable catalogue of games, Nintendo is now set to add three new Mario adventures to the list. Head below for more details.

New Mario Switch Online games on the way

Last we heard from the Switch Online classic game library, Street Fighter II hit the Genesis catalogue after Kirby’s Dream Land 2 landed in the base tier offerings. Back in March, Metroid Fusion took center stage as the latest release for Game Boy Advance Expansion Pack members and will now be joined by a trio of Mario classics.

Nintendo recently took to its official Twitter feed to announce the addition of Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 for the Game Boy Advance lineup.

These three titles now join already available games like Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 to complete the Super Mario Advance series in the GameBoy Advance Switch Online library. As a reminder, an “updated version of the original arcade classic Mario Bros. is included in every game in the Super Mario Advance series for some POW Block striking, online multiplayer fun for up to four players.”

Check out the launch trailer below:

Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 games will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

The new Mario Switch Online games are set to go live for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members starting on May 26, 2023.

