ESR’s 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank is a better value than the competition at $25 (Reg. $48)

If the Anker MagSafe power bank discounts we covered yesterday are still a bit too rich for your blood, ESR is stepping in today to offer an even more affordable way to refuel your iPhone 14 on-the-go. Courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, its HaloLock 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank now drops to $25.45 shipped. Typically fetching $48, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $23 in savings attached. This is $4.50 under our previous mention from earlier in the spring, too. Outfitting your iPhone 14 as well as 13 and 12 series handsets with some extra juice while out and about, this HaloLock power bank features MagSafe connection as its defining feature. There’s the same 7.5W output as you’ll find on even Apple’s official battery pack, with a secondary USB-C port that on top of being used to refuel the internal battery can also dish out 20W of power to another device.

While not seeing quite as steep of a discount, ESR’s more compact 5,000mAh HaloLock Power Bank now rests at $24.99. That’s down from the usual $30 going rate in order to land as a match of our previous mention. Cutting the internal battery capacity in half, this smaller unit has a more compact design that won’t be quite as hefty hanging on the back of your iPhone. It’ll still provide some extra juice while away from a wall outlet, even if it isn’t enough to recharge multiple devices. Though unless you really want the compact model, it’s probably a better idea just to go grab the lead deal.

Of course, if you’re looking for something a bit more premium to pair with your iPhone 14, we’re also still tracking a trio of price cuts across Anker’s latest MagGo series. These power banks deliver MagSafe charging in much the same form as the ESR models above, just with some higher-end builds that we’ve written home about time and time again in the past. These mobile power units now start from $35 at Amazon and are down to some of the best prices yet.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories guide to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone setup.

HaloLock 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

Built-in magnets align your phone with the power bank to automatically enable MagSafe-style charging as soon you attach the power bank, for a faster, more convenient way to wirelessly charge. Large 10,000mAh battery capacity lets you charge your iPhone 13 1.6 times; choose from 7.5W wireless charging or 20W wired charging, for fast charging that won’t slow you down. Powerful magnets with 1,000 g of holding force ensure the power bank stays securely locked on your phone

