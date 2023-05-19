Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 2-in-1 15W MagSafe Charging Station $36 (Reg. $90), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesMomax
60% off From $10
a close up of a computer

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 20W MagSafe and AirPods 2-in-1 Wireless iPhone Charging Station for $35.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 83POPEIL at checkout. Down from a $90 normal going rate, this marks only the third time we’ve seen it go on sale, delivers 60% in savings, and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering true 15W MagSafe charging to your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 handset, this stand is perfect for powering your bedside table or office desk setup. On top of the 15W MagSafe puck, there’s also a 5W AirPods wireless charging pad so you can set your headphones here and have them ready to go before you leave. Though, something to keep in mind is that you won’t get the full 15W charging speeds when using both the iPhone and AirPods pad at the same time. All of this happens through a single USB-C cable, though you’ll need at least a 30W adapter in order to leverage the full charging speeds offered here.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Using Apple’s MagSafe magnetic suction module, the lock screen has its own charging animation, which is in harmony with the iPhone, and you can view the MFM certification information through the iPhone. The charging station can provide up to 15W fast wireless charging for the iPhone 12 and 13 series, and the MagSafe magnetic suction function only supports bare metal or with a MagSafe case. In addition, the charging base can also provide 5W wireless charging to cell phones and AirPods.That means the charging station supports wireless charging of two devices at the same time. The upgraded magnetic force of the wireless charger stand will hold your phone securely; it won’t slip off. Easily lock into any position to provide landscape or portrait view mode. Free your desk from messy charging cables with this 2-in-1 charging station.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Momax

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get your patio Memorial Day-ready with this 48-foot out...
Here’s our first look at upcoming LEGO Yavin IV, ...
Amazon Coleman sale from $17: Portable grills, tents, s...
Save $150 on ASUS’ VivoBook 17X Ryzen 7 Laptop at...
Govee’s smart, voice-controlled Wi-Fi electric go...
9to5Toys Daily: May 19, 2023 – HomePod 2 first discou...
CORSAIR’s bendable XENEON Flex 45-inch 240Hz Ultr...
PAPERAGE Gold Box deals have classic-style journals/not...
Load more...
Show More Comments