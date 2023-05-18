At $156, Fossil’s Gen 6 Wellness Smartwatch is down to the best price yet (Reg. $299)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Gen 6 44mm Wellness Edition Smartwatch for $156.38 shipped in the silver/navy colorway. Dropping to the best price of all-time time, today’s offer clocks in with $143 in savings off the usual $299 price tag you’d pay for the other colorways. This is $44 under our previous mention, as well. Powered by the latest Wear OS, this wearable sports a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset to improve performance over previous-generation offerings. Aside from your typical notifcations that show up on the wrist-mounted, circular display, there’s also the added health features that give this model the Wellness Edition naming scheme. It can track everything from your typical activity goals, steps, and sleep to heart rate, cardio, SpO2, and more – all of which is viewable on the brighter always-on display. We break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Out of the box, you’re getting a silicone band in a navy colorway. But if you’d like to change that up with something a little more premium or a little sportier, you can use some of your savings to pick up one of the different offerings at Amazon compatible with the Gen 6 wearable. There’s everything from workout-ready fabric offerings to metal link bands and more, all from $14.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to the Galaxy Watch 4 models above.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition features:

Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatches are compatible with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. Improved power, more reliable connection and up to 4x range with Bluetooth 5. Track your activities with auto workout detection; monitor overall health and wellness with sleep tracking, upgraded heart rate sensor and SpO2 (blood oxygen). 3 ATM water resistance is perfect for all your activities.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!