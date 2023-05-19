Save on all three Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrips from $189 at Amazon (Reg. $250+, 2023 lows)

Amazon is now discounting all three of the Philips Hue Gradient LightStrips to some of the best prices of all-time. The savings kick off with the 65-inch length offering, which drops down to $190 shipped. With a usual $270 MSRP, today’s offer lands at $80 off. It’s well below our previous $216 mention and arrives as a new all-time low at Amazon with 30% in savings in tow. The larger 75-inch model is also on sale, and landing at the best price of the year following a $60 discount down to $239.99. Lastly, the 55-inch lightstrip sells for $189 from its usual $250 price tag while beating our previous mention by $11.

Expanding the rest of the Philips Hue Play ecosystem, the recent Gradient Lightstrip pair with a required Hue hub in order to bring your smart home setup to the home theater. Attaching onto the back of your TV, there are two different sizes on sale to fit an up to 75-inch TV in order to sync the addressable color LEDs to what’s shown on screen with the companion Play Box. Perfect for building out an immersive home theater setup, these are some of the more novel releases from Philips Hue yet. Head below for more.

Though if you’d prefer to bring much of that same adjustable ambient lighting to your shelves, behind a desk, or elsewhere in your home that isn’t specifically behind the TV, be sure to have a look at the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip. This new offering just launched at the end of last year and arrives with the same addressable RGB technology found above, just in a more streamlined package that isn’t geared towards home theater use. Get all of the details right in our launch coverage to see why it’s a compelling option at $127.49, down from the usual $180 going rate.

As far as the rest of the discounts for your setup are concerned, our smart home guide is now packed with savings as the work week comes to a close. Whether you’re looking to bring home some new accent lighting for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control, or just a few smart plugs and other essentials, we have all of the best discounts live right now up for grabs in one place as we end the work week.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip features:

Use both the Hue app and Hue Sync mobile app to completely personalize the entertainment experience, adjusting speed, brightness, and intensity of the lights. Control the Play gradient lightstrip with your voice using smart home assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. The Play gradient lightstrip comes in three sizes and includes mounting clips, making it easy to attach to the back of any TV 55″ and larger.

