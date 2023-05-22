Columbia’s Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 25% off sitewide with deals from $7

The Columbia Memorial Day Sale offers an extra 25% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your summer outerwear gear with deals on t-shirts, shorts, hiking shoes, sandals, jackets, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the PFG Tamiami Short-Sleeve Shirt that’s currently marked down to $34 and originally sold for $45. This shirt is available in 17 color options and features sweat-wicking as well as a sun-shielding fabric that’s great for outdoor events such as fishing. It’s also infused with stretch, quick-drying, and designed to keep you cool in the warmest conditions. With over 1,300 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

