Smartphone Accessories: FNTCASE Google Pixel 7a Case/Screen Protector $5 (55% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesFNTCASE
55% off From $5
a close up of a device

BNIUT (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the FNTCASE Google Pixel 7a Case for $5.39 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code LQ3LL95I at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $12 at Amazon, the Pixel 7a just launched less than two weeks ago and today’s deal delivers 55% in savings to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed to perfectly fit Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 7a. With four “high-strength shockproof corners,” this case will help protect your device from tumbles or falls. It has a nano oleophobic coating to help repel fingerprints and other oil from the case. On top of that, it includes a tempered glass screen protector to keep your screen safe from scratches as well.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

This Google Pixel 7a Case has 4 highly strength shockproof corners and soft TPU, which provide 360 full body protection.Come with a screen film,360-degree full body anti-scratches, with smartphone bumper drop resistant, sturdy, durable The Nano Oleophobic coating and skin-friendly layer make this Pixel 7a case resists stains, scratches, and fingerprints.The matte finish on the back prevents the surface of the phone from slipping due to sweat or oil, ensuring an excellent grip, along with a silky touch, not bulky, lightweight Pixel 7a phone case not only has a heat dissipation design for the back shell but also provides perfect holes and buttons which make your telephone work normally

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
FNTCASE

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Sony’s PC/PS5 spatial audio INZONE headsets hit n...
HP’s Pavilion desktop is a pre-built RTX 3060 sys...
9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD lands in ...
Cole Haan Memorial Day Event takes up to 50% off styles...
9to5Toys Daily: May 22, 2023 – MagSafe Power Bank $84...
Prep for Memorial Day with this grilling Gold Box: Inst...
Hadoken! Arcade1Up’s 14-game Street Fighter II Ca...
Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand lan...
Load more...
Show More Comments