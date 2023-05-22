Smartphone Accessories: FNTCASE Google Pixel 7a Case/Screen Protector $5 (55% off), more

BNIUT (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the FNTCASE Google Pixel 7a Case for $5.39 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code LQ3LL95I at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $12 at Amazon, the Pixel 7a just launched less than two weeks ago and today’s deal delivers 55% in savings to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed to perfectly fit Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 7a. With four “high-strength shockproof corners,” this case will help protect your device from tumbles or falls. It has a nano oleophobic coating to help repel fingerprints and other oil from the case. On top of that, it includes a tempered glass screen protector to keep your screen safe from scratches as well.
This Google Pixel 7a Case has 4 highly strength shockproof corners and soft TPU, which provide 360 full body protection.Come with a screen film,360-degree full body anti-scratches, with smartphone bumper drop resistant, sturdy, durable The Nano Oleophobic coating and skin-friendly layer make this Pixel 7a case resists stains, scratches, and fingerprints.The matte finish on the back prevents the surface of the phone from slipping due to sweat or oil, ensuring an excellent grip, along with a silky touch, not bulky, lightweight Pixel 7a phone case not only has a heat dissipation design for the back shell but also provides perfect holes and buttons which make your telephone work normally
