Dreo’s new ultra-intelligent ChefMaker Combi Fryer cooks dinner for you at 45% off (Today only)

Dreo is set to expand its air fryer lineup today with the new ChefMaker Combi Fryer. The product of 2 years of research and development, the new ChefMaker is looking to upgrade you cooking experience by leveraging its patented CombiCook technology that makes use of “techniques from celebrity chefs, knowledge from food scientists, and an algorithm of AI Experts” to remove the guesswork from perfectly cooked, meats, veggies, and fries. Head below for a closer look at the new smart Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer and how to score the one-day only 45% discount.

Dreo’s new ultra-intelligent ChefMaker Combi Fryer

The new smart Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer delivers up to 1,800 watts of power alongside a 6-quart capacity – perfect for side dishes, family meals, and more. It sports a visible viewing window as well as a 5.6-inch LCD screen to manage settings and the unit’s intelligent CombiCook programs.

Michelin star CombiCook technology

But the brand’s CombiCook technology is indeed at the heart of the intelligent cooking operation here though. It makes use of “multiple sensors along with heating and atomizing elements to track and auto adjust food temperature in real-time.” That means there’s no flipping, pre-heating, or really any guesswork at all when it comes to serving up the perfect dishes for friends, family, and yourself year round. You simply choose your ingredients, recipe, and desired results, and then just let the ChefMaker take care of it for you.

The CombiCook system is developed by a team of engineers, R&D and Michelin-starred chefs for smarter cooking. Unlike most appliances, it divides cooking into stages, achieving perfection in every dimension: flavor, texture, aroma, and color.

Customizable companion app

The companion app provides a number of options and customization potential beyond that as well. Users will be able to experiment with various presets if they are feeling creative alongside saving recipe favorites and accessing step-by-step video recipes from master chefs.

ChefMaker presets do all the complex cooking for you, from setting up heating, controlling the temperature, achieving doneness and searing. You only need to choose your ingredients, press start and enjoy.

Super convection and Atomizer tech

On the hardware side of things, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer separates itself from the competition out there in three main categories: a dual-point temperature probe, super convection heating, and the unique Atomizer tech. Here’s more details on each of them:

Probe: The CombiCook algorithm can alter cooking in real time based on the level of doneness at the core and on the surface at the same time thanks to the dual-point temperature probe.

The CombiCook algorithm can alter cooking in real time based on the level of doneness at the core and on the surface at the same time thanks to the dual-point temperature probe. Super convection heating: ChefMaker’s unique airflow design enables speedier, more precise browning without damaging your meat’s center.

ChefMaker’s unique airflow design enables speedier, more precise browning without damaging your meat’s center. Atomizer: ChefMaker’s unique airflow design enables speedier, more precise browning without damaging your meat’s center.

The ChefMaker is also designed to master that delicate balance between moisture loss and cooking times we have all experienced when grilling and frying the steaks, for example:

One day-only price drop

The new smart Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer will launch with a $359 MSRP. However, it is now live on Kickstarter with a deep 45% discount for today only at $199 for delivery in July. After May 23, 2023, there might be early bird offers available at under $299, but we are told the best deal will be live for 24 hours only.

