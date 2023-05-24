Logitech’s Combo Keyboard Folios for M2 iPad Pros on sale from $170 (Reg. $200)

Completing your iPad Pro workstation, Amazon today is discounting a pair of Logitech’s latest Combo Touch Keyboard Folios. The lineup starts with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model at $199.99 shipped. Compatible with the new M2 model as well as previous-generation iPadOS devices, today’s offer lands at $30 off the usual $230 going rate. It’s the third-best offer of the year and the lowest since back in February when it sold for $10 less. Today’s discount comes within $20 of the all-time low, too. Delivering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s in-house Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard is compatible with the just-released M2 iPad Pro as well as previous-generation models. Packing a folio design, the accessory covers both the front and back of your device with support for Apple’s Smart Connector to power the backlit detachable keyboard and its built-in trackpad. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 10.2-inch model. Then head below for more.

Those rocking an 11-inch M2 iPad Pro or even the iPad Air 5 will also be able to outfit their device with an improved typing experience thanks to another Amazon discount. Getting in on the savings, the 11-inch version of Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio delivers much of the same feature set as the lead deal. Down form the usual $200 going rate, today’s deal lands at $169.99 to hit the second-best price of the year at $30 off.

This morning also notably saw the second-best discount to date go live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro at $1,049. And if you’re looking to score the 11-inch model, you can put the power of the iPad Air 5‘s M1 chip to work at its all-time low of $500. Those $99 in savings are matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and come joined by a chance to score the latest 10.9-inch iPad at an even more affordable price tag of $399.

Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Folio features:

Four versatile use modes allow you to type, sketch, view and read without ever having to remove your iPad Pro from the keyboard case. Remove the keyboard when you’re done typing for more flexibility and enjoy 50 degrees of adjustable viewing angles. This iPad keyboard case features a responsive and reliable trackpad that allows you to use the entire surface to work and perform.

