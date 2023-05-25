Save $726 on Echelon’s Smart EX-7s fitness bike with 22-inch screen at $744 (Second-best)

Amazon is now offering the Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike for $774.01 shipped. Having originally retailed for $2,000, this one more recently has been trending at $1,500 this spring. Now it’s 49% off and landing at the second-best price of all-time. It’s with $5 of the all-time low, too, and undercuts our previous mention by $459. Sporting quite a few upgrades over other Smart Connect bikes in the Echelon stable, the new EX-7s arrives with all of the usual access to on-demand classes and curated workout experiences. Where it steps up from other models is the built-in 22-inch rotating screen that can flip over for guiding you through additional non-biking exercises. There’s also an improved pro-style vented seat that goes alongside 32 levels of magnetic resistance and padded handlebars. Over at Connect the Watts, you can get a better idea of what to expect from a recent Echelon review.

On the more affordable side, the Echelon EX3 Smart Bike won’t run you as much while still delivering a similar workout experience. Also currently on sale, this one sits at $600 on Amazon and ditches some of the more ergonomic features of the lead deal, with much of the same 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance and curated workout guides. It’s down from $800, and while you’ll have to supply your own tablet to replace the missing touchscreen display found above, it’s a notable solution for at-home workouts.

As true of a fitness companion as they come, Garmin’s fēnix 7 series wearables are worth a look for tracking your workouts both at home and on the trail. Today we’re tracking some notable discounts on its latest releases into the lineup, with the solar-powered fēnix 7X Sapphire smartwatch landing at an $800 low. That’s joined by the standard fēnix 7 Solar, which is also landing at the best price ever of $600 with the same $200 in savings as it’s more premium counterpart.

Echelon Smart Connect EX-7s Fitness Bike features:

Built with performance, flexibility, and durability in mind, the EX-7s is the bike for competitors at heart. Heavy-duty infrastructure, adjustable features, and a rotating 22” class HD touchscreen create a trifecta of unmatched versatility to raise the bar on every workout. Two power ports to charge your phone or tablet while working out. – Indexing resistance knob controlling 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity.

