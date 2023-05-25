J.Crew cuts 40% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance during its Memorial Day Event

J.Crew Long Weekend Event takes 40% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance with code WEEKEND at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Easily update your wardrobe for summer with the Tech Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $48 and originally sold for $80. This style is available in eight versatile color options as well as three length styles as well. The stretch nylon material was designed to promote comfort and give you full range of motion. It even has UPF 50 sun protection and several pockets including a zippered space for essentials. Better yet, you can easily dress them up or down with polos, t-shirts, button-down styles, and more. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional Memorial Day sales this weekend.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

