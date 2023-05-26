Acer’s new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 and i9 starts at $1,799

At Computex 2023, Acer is introducing several new laptops for both gaming and content creation. Leading the way is the all-new Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop, backed by 13th Generation Intel processors, the RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. With improved cooling, a “vivid, tear-free” experience on the 240Hz 16-inch 2560×1600 display, and a wide range of connectivity, the Predator Triton 16 is a solid gaming laptop if you’re in the market. Keep reading to uncover all the information about Acer’s latest release.

2023 is the year computers become powerful again

For a while, laptops lagged behind desktops in the power segment. While modern desktops are still more powerful than their portable counterparts, laptops are starting to pack enough punch to replace desktops for many people.

Acer is furthering this trend with its latest Predator Triton 16, which was announced this week at Computex 2023. Coming in a fairly thin chassis at 19.9mm (0.78 inches) thick, the Predator Triton 16 has a “sophisticated” metal casing that’s topped off with a sparkling silver finish. The new laptop has quite a bit of power, as well.

Leveraging up to the Intel i9-13900H processor and the RTX 4070 graphics card, this laptop packs a punch in the power department. The i9 delivers the latest Intel has to offer with all the bells and whistles, including DDR5 support and Thunderbolt 4. Then, you have the RTX 4070, which is where the laptop really gets its gaming prowess from. The latest NVIDIA GPU integrated into this computer ensures you have access to DLSS3 and frame generation technologies, as well as NVENC and AV1 encoders, plus much more.

On the visuals side, you’ll find the 16-inch display clocks in with a 2560×1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, which seems to be becoming a staple on modern high-end laptops. Speaking of the screen, it’s an IPS panel and can reach up to 500 nit peak brightness, packs 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, and sports support for both NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC technologies.

Rounding things out is a slew of connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, and a microSD reader to pair with the fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello support. The latest Acer Predator Triton 16 gaming laptop will start at $1,799.99 and be available this September.

9to5Toys’ Take

This laptop sounds pretty stellar, but it almost feels too little, too late. Other companies already have 13th Gen i9 and RTX 40-series laptops to market, and while Acer does have some, the Predator Triton 16 will launch at the end of Q3 2023. This puts it toward the tail end of the year and dangerously close to the launch and announcement of new graphics cards from the likes of AMD and NVIDIA, including mobile counterparts.

While the Predator Triton 16 is a solid laptop for those who can use the specs, I honestly just think it’ll arrive too late in the game to pack the punch Acer is hoping to achieve. At $1,799, it’s not an outlandish price and is actually a fairly good price for all it has to offer. It’ll just really depend on timing with whether or not it’ll take off.

