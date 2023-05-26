Converse Memorial Day Sale takes 30% off hundreds of styles with this promo code

The Converse Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 30% off select styles with code MAY30 at checkout. Converse Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your kicks for summer with the Chuck Taylor All Star Oversized Patch Sneakers that are currently marked down to $46 and originally were sold for $70. The neutral coloring of these shoes are highly versatile and can be worn throughout any season. The classic style will also be in style for years to come and the oversized patch gives it a fashionable touch as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

