Fossil offers an extra 50% off sale items + free shipping: Smartwatches, wallets, bags, more

Fossil is currently offering an extra 50% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift, the Fenmore Black Stainless Steel Watch is a great idea. It’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $180. This style is available in five color options and has a large face dial that’s very on-trend for this season. It can easily be dressed up or down Fossil has the option for free engraving on all items for a personalized touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews from Fossil customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional Memorial Day sales this weekend.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

