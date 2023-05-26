Fossil offers an extra 50% off sale items + free shipping: Smartwatches, wallets, bags, more

Fossil is currently offering an extra 50% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re on the hunt for a Father’s Day gift, the Fenmore Black Stainless Steel Watch is a great idea. It’s currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $180. This style is available in five color options and has a large face dial that’s very on-trend for this season. It can easily be dressed up or down Fossil has the option for free engraving on all items for a personalized touch. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 600 reviews from Fossil customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional Memorial Day sales this weekend.
Our top picks for men include:
- Blue Three-Hand Date Black Silicone Watch $64 (Orig. $150)
- Bronson Black Leather Watch $72 (Orig. $195)
- Fenmore Black Stainless Steel Watch $69 (Orig. $180)
- Flynn Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $60 (Orig. $160)
- Rhett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $60 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Scarlette Mini Three-Hand Date Watch $60 (Orig. $140)
- Tillie Mini Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch $45 (Orig. $120)
- Karli Three-Hand Stainless Steel Watch $59 (Orig. $150)
- Sydney Tote $95 (Orig. $280)
- Stella Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch $129 (Orig. $249)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!