Harber London15% off sitewide: Gorgeous leather MacBook bags, and more

After seeing a notable sale for mom kick off late last month, Harber London is back again with a massive sitewide sale ahead of Father’s Day 2023. The brand caught our attention towards the end of 2022 with its gorgeous leather goods handmade in Spain, ranging from the high-end sleeves your MacBook deserves to wallets, AirTag covers, and some seriously beautiful backpacks and carriers. In fact, we have had a chance to go hands-on with its Office and City backpacks over the last couple months and really couldn’t have loved the experience any more. But with quality gear that might last a lifetime like this comes lofty price tags. Fortunately, the latest sitewide sale is knocking prices down 15% to match the lowest we have tracked all year. Head below for a closer look.

Harber London Father’s Day sale

The Harber London Father’s Day sale is in full swing from now through June 18, 2023. While opportunities at price drops have started to ramp up this year, it is still relatively rare to land a deal at all, so the 15% off available on everything it sells is still quite notable and matching the best we have tracked across 2023. Be sure to apply code DAD.23 at checkout to redeem the price drop.

One standout for me would have to be the brand’s undeniably gorgeous City Backpack. I really can’t say enough good things about this one; beautiful sumptuous leather throughout, aviation-grade aluminum buckles, pockets for MacBooks and iPads of all sizes, a built-in magnetic keychain, bonus carry-on strap, and it just goes on from there. It’s, frankly, the nicest MacBook carrier I’ve ever reviewed. And while the $568 price tag certainly isn’t cheap, it feels and looks like it should be well over $1,000 and will now drop to $482.20 shipped with the code above. This is matching the lowest we have ever tracked and you can get a detailed breakdown of what to expect right here.

Harber London City Backpack features:

Slim Leather Backpack for the City, 13L Capacity.

Built-In Laptop Compartment: Fits 16″, 15″, 14″ and 13″ laptops.

Built-in Tablet Pocket Inside, Fits iPad Pro 12.9″ with Keyboard attached & Smaller Tablets.

Water bottle pocket inside.

Carry-on.

Chest/Sternum Magnetic Strap included.

Comfortable Custom Made Aviation Grade Aluminium Buckles.

Keeps everything organised in one place.

Handmade by expert craftsmen in Spain.

