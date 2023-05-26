Macy’s Memorial Day Sale takes an extra 25-40% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Memorial Day Event takes an extra 25-40% off your purchase with promo code MEMDAY at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Columbia, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nautica Classic-Fit Gingham Poplin Shirt that’s currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $80. This shirt is available in three color options and is a great lightweight option for warm weather. It will also pair perfectly with chino shorts and the gingham pattern is classic for any event. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Looking for even more deals? Head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional Memorial Day Sales this weekend.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nautica Classic-Fit Gingham Poplin Shirt $47 (Orig. $80)
- Tommy Hilfiger Brown Leather Watch $105 (Orig. $165)
- The North Face Jumbo T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $30)
- Columbia Utilizer Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $50)
- Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt $80 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Solid Polo Shirt $27 (Orig. $45)
- Ralph Lauren Wide Leg Pants $84 (Orig. $175)
- Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- La Blanca Santorini SwimSuit $65 (Orig. $130)
- Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Sandals $40 (Orig. $59)
- …and even more deals…
