Under Armour offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off outlet styles from $5

Under Amour is kicking off the Memorial Day Weekend with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off outlet styles, which are already up to 40% off, with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $25, which is 50% off the original rate. This sweatshirt is available in five color options and has a stylish logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. Plus, it has an oversized fit for a more comfortable feel. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 55% off sitewide with deals from $8.

