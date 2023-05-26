Under Armour offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off outlet styles from $5

Under Amour is kicking off the Memorial Day Weekend with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off outlet styles, which are already up to 40% off, with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $25, which is 50% off the original rate. This sweatshirt is available in five color options and has a stylish logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. Plus, it has an oversized fit for a more comfortable feel. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Elevated Woven 2.0 Shorts $18 (Orig. $45)
- Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- Tech Polo Shirt $22 (Orig. $45)
- UA Iso-Chill Airvent Shorts $38 (Orig. $75)
- Tech ½ Zip Long Sleeve $20 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Play Up 3.0 Shorts $13 (Orig. $30)
- Sportstyle Graphic Tank $15 (Orig. $25)
- Heatgear Bike Shorts $18 (Orig. $35)
- Mid Crossback Sports Bra $18 (Orig. $35)
- Essentials Sportstyle Sneakers $29 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 55% off sitewide with deals from $8.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
