Under Armour offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off outlet styles from $5

Under Amour is kicking off the Memorial Day Weekend with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 30% off outlet styles, which are already up to 40% off, with code EXTRA30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Crew Sweatshirt that’s currently marked down to $25, which is 50% off the original rate. This sweatshirt is available in five color options and has a stylish logo on the chest for a fashionable touch. Plus, it has an oversized fit for a more comfortable feel. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Finally, be sure to check out the adidas Memorial Day Sale that’s offering up to 55% off sitewide with deals from $8.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links