IK content creator/studio gear up to $240 off: Desktop speakers 2023 low, more from $200

IK Multimedia is getting in on the Memorial Day festivities this year with up to 40% off a range of content creator and home studio gear. After unveiling its new TONEX AI smart guitar pedal and the AXE I/O audio interface, we are now tracking some of the best prices yet on the AmpliTube X-GEAR FX pedals at $130 off. Those offers are also joined by its iLoud-series home studio monitors that, in my experience, hit well above their pay grade even at full price. The deals are spread across the official IK site as well as its official Amazon storefront (everything ships free) to deliver new 2023 lows and relatively rare price drops overall. Head below for a complete breakdown of the price drops.

IK Multimedia Memorial Day sale:

IK Multimedia iLoud Micro Monitors feature:

The smallest active studio reference monitoring system in the world, iLoud Micro Monitor provides you with ultra-accurate true linear frequency response with no coloration, and does so in every listening environment, especially in home and project studios. The iLoud Micro Monitors have internal DSP that offers various EQ settings for optimizing bass and treble response as well as position compensation — this lets you switch between a “free field” and “desktop” setup effortlessly.

Let the bass bump: From writing songs and mixing audio on a tour bus to keeping the party going at the afterparty in the hotel room, iLoud Micro Monitors are powered by ultra-efficient class D power amplifiers that push a total of 50W RMS with amazing low-end response down to 55Hz (-3dB) — the best bass response in its category. Each monitor sports a 3/4” silk dome tweeter, a 3” high-rigidity custom composite material woofer and a large-flaring front-firing bass reflex port.

