IK unveils new lower-priced Mac/iPad AXE I/O audio interface with deep software integration

Announced today for NAMM 2023, IK Multimedia has unveiled its latest guitar gadget known as the AXE I/O ONE. A more compact direct follow-up to 2019’s AXE I/O and the SOLO model that launched in 2020, the latest in the brand’s lineup of guitar interfaces delivers a more portable and affordable solution for players and singers with a “massive software tone bundle, at a price never seen before.” Loaded with tonal options, amp emulation, and warm vintage tube-like sound, the new IK Multimedia AXE I/O ONE has arrived for folks looking to score much of the same software-based control in a much more accessible package. Head below for more details and a closer look.

IK unveils new AXE I/O ONE guitar gadget at $129

The new bus-powered USB-C interface, compatible with Mac, the latest iPads, and more, packs much of the same feature set found on the more pricey models above in terms of software and the companion app side of things, just with a more trimmed-down set of I/O for smaller setups.

You’re essentially looking at a 1-in/3-out USB audio interface capable of connecting your guitars and bass guitars to your recording machine alongside a Class-A XLR-equipped mic preamp for vocals. That’s on top of MIDI input and output for your controller keyboards and drum pads as well as a pair of programmable inputs for expression pedals and/or single/double switches.

AXE I/O ONE sports IK’s exclusive Z-TONE impedance control, JFET input for warm, tube-like sound, dedicated Amp Out for practicing or reamping, pickup selector, external volume/wah pedal or switch controller inputs, and includes award-winning AmpliTube and TONEX software with access to thousands of presets, amp and pedal rig tones on ToneNET for a complete digital studio rig that sounds like a pro.

The new guitar gadget even has an amp out with ground loop interrupter for integrating your traditional guitar setup with the range of software-based sound shaping here:

The exclusive Amp Out allows players to connect directly to a guitar amplifier or a guitar rig for practicing using a hybrid setup of virtual and real guitar gear. Or it can be used for reamping, the technique of recording a dry guitar signal and using external gear for processing, or even to capture your own real rig and turn it into a plug-in using the included artificial intelligence software.

Joining a 24-bit/192 kHz audio conversion rate, there are also PURE and JFET input stages that “go instantly from modern to vintage tones,“ further adding to the sound design element of the system:

With both AmpliTube 5 SE and TONEX SE included, you’ll have instant access to a huge library of thousands of gear models and presets to record and play right out of the box, and AXE I/O ONE works with any recording application. AmpliTube 5 SE includes 80 pieces of gear that cover a wide range of stomp and rack effects, amps, cabs, speakers, mics and rooms with complex series/parallel rig chains easily built by drag and drop to emulate any type of sound.

Get even more details on the new guitar gadget via the official AXE I/O ONE site right here. It is now available for purchase for $129, coming in well under the price of the $300 price tag on the AXE I/O SOLO model.

