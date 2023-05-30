LG’s unique new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor hits $300 ($200 off), plus DualUp display at $597

Today we’re tracking a pair of discounts across some of the more unique monitors on the market. Both from LG, the savings first kick off with the new 27-inch Libero Monitor. Now dropping down to $299.99 shipped from its usual $500 going rate, you’re looking at $200 in savings. It’s landing at within $3 of the all-time low set over the fall last year, and is the lowest we’ve seen since. Not to mention, this is the first real price cut since back in Feburary, too.

LG’s new Libero monitor answers the question of what if you needed a display you can put to use in even the most compact workstation environments. Its slim design has two different ways to prop itself up, with a folding stand that can be positioned at multiple angles as well as a pair of hooks that let you hang it off a cubical wall. In either case, it packs a 27-inch 1440p panel and comes backed by all of the other modern features you’d expect like an HDMI port, USB-C connectivity with 65W power delivery, and HDR 10 compliance. Even more interestingly, there’s also a detachable HD webcam for rounding out your setup. Head below for more.

As far as the other unique form-factor getting in on the savings, Amazon is now also offering the new LG DualUp 28-inch Monitor for $596.99. Normally fetching $700, today’s offer is still delivering one of the first chances to save period on the new release with $103 in savings attached. This is matching the all-time low set just twice before on the new 2560 x 2880 display, as well. Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other.

Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. If you’re somehow not yet sold on the quirky form-factor, our hands-on review walks you through its place on your macOS desktop.

Serving as an even better companion to your M2 Mac mini thanks to its iMac-inspired design, the savings today also continue over to the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor. This model is resting at $422 after seeing a new iteration of the display launch last week. But if you don’t need the slightly updated model, the savings from its usual $700 going rate make this sale worth a closer look for Mac and PC users alike.

LG Libero Monitor features:

Customize your space with a new, portable display style that turns any space into a workspace. The stylish LG Libero design takes up very little desk or table space and lets you choose whether you want to hang the monitor or use a stand. Immerse yourself in a world of brilliant color from HDR10 that helps enhance picture quality and sRGB 99% (Typ.) 98% (Min.) color range to make games pop.

