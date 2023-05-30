Nike offers new summer markdowns up to 40% off: Running shoes, apparel, more

Nike is currently offering new markdowns up to 40% off including running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Vaporfly 2 Road Racing Shoes that are currently marked down to $150, which is $100 off the original rate. It’s available in eight color options and was designed to take you from a 10K to a marathon and beyond. These shoes are very lightweight, flexible, breathable, and highly cushioned. This style also has specific grooves on the outsole that help to give you multi-surface traction in a variety of weather conditions. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vaporfly 2 Road Racing Shoes $150 (Orig. $250)
- Flex Stride 2-Inch Running Shorts $46 (Orig. $65)
- Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers $88 (Orig. $110)
- Air Max Dawn Shoes $69 (Orig. $115)
- Run Swift 3 Road Running Shoes $52 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature $81 (Orig. $115)
- Phoenix Fleece City Edition $48 (Orig. $75)
- React Infinity 3 Running Shoes $121 (Orig. $160)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Sneakers $74 (Orig. $105)
- Swoosh Medium-Support Sports Bra $18 (Orig. $35)
